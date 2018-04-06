Viva Las Vegans: Touring Vancouver’s Plant-Based Eateries

By CHLOË LAI

Apr. 2018

Vancouver Food Tour gets the palate party started with a walking tour of some of the city’s most popular plant-based eateries. Cozy comfort fare, vegan pizzas, acai bowls and unbelievably creamy dairy-free gelato (pictured) await eager appetites in Gastown and Chinatown, while a visit to nearby Vegan Supply Co. offers a chance to stock your suitcase with healthy snacks for herbivores. Remember, what happens in Vancouver’s vegan scene doesn’t have to stay in Vancouver’s vegan scene.