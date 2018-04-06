  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
April 6th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Viva Las Vegans: Touring Vancouver’s Plant-Based Eateries

Viva Las Vegans: Touring Vancouver’s Plant-Based Eateries

By CHLOË LAI
Apr. 2018

The organic, dairy-free gelato at Umaluma is deliciously creamy. (Photo courtesy Umaluma)

Vancouver Food Tour gets the palate party started with a walking tour of some of the city’s most popular plant-based eateries. Cozy comfort fare, vegan pizzas, acai bowls and unbelievably creamy dairy-free gelato (pictured) await eager appetites in Gastown and Chinatown, while a visit to nearby Vegan Supply Co. offers a chance to stock your suitcase with healthy snacks for herbivores. Remember, what happens in Vancouver’s vegan scene doesn’t have to stay in Vancouver’s vegan scene.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.