  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
March 7th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > VIP Dining at No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews

VIP Dining at No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

L’Abattoir exterior by Hamid Attie Photography

Mar. 23 and Apr. 27, 2018 History and haute cuisine collide at No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews. Tucked into a 19th-century heritage building, behind local favourite L’Abattoir, the space hosts exclusive evenings once a month, sharing its neighbour’s celebrated chefs and sommelier. These intimate chef’s-table dinners host just eight patrons, who are seated bar-style for front-row seats to the open kitchen and all the delectable drama within. The 10-course menu comes with all the trimmings, including wine pairings and keepsake gifts. It routinely sells out, so act quickly if you want to savour this culinary spectacle.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.