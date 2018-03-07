By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Mar. 23 and Apr. 27, 2018 History and haute cuisine collide at No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews. Tucked into a 19th-century heritage building, behind local favourite L’Abattoir, the space hosts exclusive evenings once a month, sharing its neighbour’s celebrated chefs and sommelier. These intimate chef’s-table dinners host just eight patrons, who are seated bar-style for front-row seats to the open kitchen and all the delectable drama within. The 10-course menu comes with all the trimmings, including wine pairings and keepsake gifts. It routinely sells out, so act quickly if you want to savour this culinary spectacle.