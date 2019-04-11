Verre: Coal Harbour’s Newest Brasserie

By TIM PAWSEY

Apr. 2019

Prodigal chef Liam Breen recently returned to Vancouver from Dubai to launch aptly named Verre. This glass-wrapped space on Coal Harbour’s seawall blends French and Mediterranean influences. Octopus is char-grilled and tender, with anchovy-saffron butter, olives and roasted garlic. Flavourful pork saddle with juniper jus, pear and celeriac is topped with crispy kale, while branzino, roasted whole and filleted, comes with cherry tomatoes and salsa verde. Wines are well chosen and locals have already discovered the pleasures of happy hour (4 to 6 p.m. and after 10 p.m.) at the cozy black-marble-clad bar.

