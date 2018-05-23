Vancouver’s Craft Beer Circuit

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

May 2018

From easy drinking to just plain experimental, a bevy of brews can be found around Vancouver. Explore the options in hop-heavy neighbourhoods like Brewery Creek or East Village, where craft breweries are all a hop, sip and jump away. Start with local stalwarts like Brassneck and Parallel 49. For an even larger concentration of breweries, tap into Vancouver Craft Beer Week (May 25 to Jun. 3). This frothy celebration of beer, live music and special events culminates with a festival where 100 breweries pour over 300 beers and ciders. We’ll raise a glass to that.