Vancouver TheatreSports League Presents Christmas Queen 4: Secret Santa

December 13th, 2017
By JILL VON SPRECKEN

The best thing about improv? You’ll never see the same show twice.

To Dec. 23, 2017 Give it up, Grinch. Shove over, Scrooge. The North Pole has a new villain, and she brought lots of laughs along. The blue-haired Christmas Queen—better known as Her Royal Meanness—brings off-the-cuff comedy to Santa’s workshop in an attempt to ruin Christmas. Will holiday hilarity prevail? Find out in Christmas Queen 4: Secret Santa, a festive frolic that combines the quick wit of the Vancouver TheatreSports League with audience participation for a unique show every night.

