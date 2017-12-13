Vancouver TheatreSports League Presents Christmas Queen 4: Secret Santa

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Dec. 23, 2017 Give it up, Grinch. Shove over, Scrooge. The North Pole has a new villain, and she brought lots of laughs along. The blue-haired Christmas Queen—better known as Her Royal Meanness—brings off-the-cuff comedy to Santa’s workshop in an attempt to ruin Christmas. Will holiday hilarity prevail? Find out in Christmas Queen 4: Secret Santa, a festive frolic that combines the quick wit of the Vancouver TheatreSports League with audience participation for a unique show every night.