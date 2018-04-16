  • eat
April 16th, 2018
Thousands Hit the Streets for the Vancouver Sun Run 2018

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Every year, more than 40,000 runners of all ages and abilities lace up for the Vancouver Sun Run

Apr. 22, 2018 Lace up your runners and join over 40,000 of your closest friends at the Vancouver Sun Run. The annual road race was launched in 1985, and took off—now it’s Canada’s largest 10-km (6.2-mi) race, and the third-largest race of its kind worldwide. It attracts elite runners from around the globe, as well as costumed competitors, wheelchair athletes and sprinters of all ages. Along the picturesque route are podium-worthy views of Stanley Park and False Creek, as well as morale-boosting live entertainment. Trust us: it’s the most fun you can have with your running shoes on.

