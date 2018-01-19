  • eat
January 19th, 2018
Vancouver Opera Presents L'Elisir d'Amore

Vancouver Opera Presents L’Elisir d’Amore

By CHLOË LAI

 

“L’Elisir d’Amore” gets a small-town Canadian makeover. (Photo by Michael Cooper)

Jan. 21 to 27, 2018 It’s a classic tale of sweet love and opportunistic swindling: boy meets girl, boy falls in love with girl, boy buys “love elixir” (i.e. cheap wine) from a con artist masquerading as a doctor, and comedic confusion ensues. Vancouver Opera brings Gaetano Donizetti’s rom-com-style L’Elisir d’Amore back to Vancouver for the first time in nearly a decade, this time set in a small, quaint Canadian town in the early 1900s. Performed by award-winning opera singers and accompanied by the Vancouver Opera Orchestra, it’s the perfect way to warm your heart this winter.

