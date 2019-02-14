Vancouver International Wine Festival Features Californian Wines Jill Von Sprecken

Feb. 23 to Mar. 3, 2019 There’s a lot to celebrate at the 41st annual Vancouver International Wine Festival. There are over 1,500 wines, 15 countries, 160 wineries and 54 events—trust us, the math is easier before the bacchanalia begins—which all adds up to one epic event. This year, California dreamers come out on top with 53 attending wineries from the Sunshine State, the showcase region in 2019. Take part in seminars, vintage tastings and winery dinners, or head straight to the festival’s hub: the International Festival Tastings. Ready, set, sip!