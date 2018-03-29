Vancouver Art Gallery: Takashi Murakami

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To May 6, 2018 Even if you’re not familiar with Takashi Murakami, you probably know his art. When his bright, whimsical works aren’t being exhibited in the MoMA or Palace of Versailles, they’re splashed across Louis Vuitton purses and Kanye West album covers. Now, one of Japan’s most imaginative and important artists brings his anime-inspired pieces to the Vancouver Art Gallery for Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg. The first-ever Canadian retrospective of the esteemed artist’s work features 55 playful paintings and sculptures that pair pop art with traditional Japanese culture. It’s the perfect intro.