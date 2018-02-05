Vancouver Art Gallery: Murakami

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Feb. 3 to May 6, 2018 Bright, whimsical and never, ever boring—Takashi Murakami is one of Japan’s most imaginative and important artists. Over the course of his career, he’s partnered with powerhouses like Louis Vuitton and Kanye West, exhibited at the Palace of Versailles, and been compared to Andy Warhol. Now, the Vancouver Art Gallery hosts the first-ever retrospective of his anime-inspired work in Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg. See 55 playful paintings (“Flowers, flowers, flowers,” pictured) and sculptures that pair pop art with traditional Japanese culture. Colour us impressed.