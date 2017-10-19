Ultimate Travel Jacket: Arc’teryx

By SHERI RADFORD

Oct. 2017

Autumn weather can change in an instant, from sunny and summery to wet and wintry, then back again. Fortunately, the Codetta Coat from Arc’teryx has you covered. Made from Gore-Tex fabric, it keeps out Vancouver’s infamous rain but looks more stylish than most waterproof jackets. It’s lightweight and breathable for warm days, and also roomy, to fit cozy layers underneath in chilly weather. The adjustable hood and double back vent ensure a comfy fit. Plus it’s long enough to keep your derrière dry in a downpour, yet light enough to fold up small in a suitcase. In other words, the ultimate travel jacket.