Ultimate Relaxation at Float House

By CHLOË LAI

Nov. 2018

Tired after a day of sightseeing? Sore from a long flight? Soothe busy minds and travel-weary bodies at Float House, where sensory deprivation tanks take rest, relaxation and recovery to the next level. Soak up the serenity—along with a healthy dose of stress- and pain-relieving magnesium sulfate—with 90 blissful minutes of effortless flotation in body-temperature water infused with nearly half a ton of Epsom salts. First-timers can even request gentle music to help ease the transition to absolute silence. Afterwards, sip tea in the post-float lounge before stepping back out into the world. Ready, set, glow.