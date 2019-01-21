Two of a Kind: Dundarave Print Workshop + Gallery Exhibits Two Top-Notch Printmakers

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jan. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019 Look back on the careers of two powerhouse printmakers at Dundarave Print Workshop + Gallery. The best of both their worlds is on display in Betty Jean Drummond and Marijke Nap: A Retrospective of Two Highly Regarded Resident Printmakers. See Drummond’s richly textured landscapes (“The Ridge,” pictured) alongside Nap’s whimsical assemblage works. Both draw from a wealth of inspiration—Drummond studied with contemporaries like A.Y. Jackson, while Nap’s Brazilian upbringing is visible in her work. Two printmakers are better than one.