January 21st, 2019
Two of a Kind: Dundarave Print Workshop + Gallery Exhibits Two Top-Notch Printmakers

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

“The Ridge” by Betty Jean Drummond

Jan. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019 Look back on the careers of two powerhouse printmakers at Dundarave Print Workshop + Gallery. The best of both their worlds is on display in Betty Jean Drummond and Marijke Nap: A Retrospective of Two Highly Regarded Resident Printmakers. See Drummond’s richly textured landscapes (“The Ridge,” pictured) alongside Nap’s whimsical assemblage works. Both draw from a wealth of inspiration—Drummond studied with contemporaries like A.Y. Jackson, while Nap’s Brazilian upbringing is visible in her work. Two printmakers are better than one.

