By SHERI RADFORD

Feb. 2018

Bored with regular sushi? Kick it up a notch with Aburi Prime. Newly launched at Miku, this premium flame-seared nigiri includes red tuna, mackerel, salmon, flounder and five other first-rate choices, perfect for newbies or connoisseurs alike. It’s all served with exquisite garnishes on handmade ceramic plates from Japan. An optional wine, sake and spirits pairing adds even more flavour to the whole experience. Boredom, banished.