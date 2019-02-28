  • eat
February 28th, 2019
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Truly Unusual Souvenirs

Truly Unusual Souvenirs

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
Feb. 2019

Chinese-takeout-themed mug by Main and Local

Because you can’t bring the Steam Clock or Granville Island with you, there are Canadian-inspired souvenirs by Main and Local. The Montreal-based company specializes in Canadian and city-centric—from Toronto to Vancouver—keepsakes, with the encouraging tagline “souvenirs that don’t suck.” Fun, displayable take-home tokens include a poutine snow globe, sushi air freshener and Chinese-takeout–themed mug. After all, nobody really needs another souvenir that sucks. Stock up at Make or at www.mainandlocal.com.

