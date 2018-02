By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Apr. 15, 2018 There is history woven into the traditional textiles on display in the Museum of Anthropology’s The Fabric of Our Land: Salish Weaving. The exhibit includes some of the oldest Salish weavings in existence, with pieces on loan from museums in England, Scotland, Finland and the US that were acquired from early explorers, dating back to the early 1800s. Following colonization, the traditional weaving practice was lost, but it experienced a revival in the 1960s.