True Love at the BMO Vancouver Marathon

By SHERI RADFORD

May 6, 2018 How do you know a couple is in it for the long run? When they share a passion for running—and get married in the middle of a race. At last year’s BMO Vancouver Marathon, Anthony Johnson and James Makokis paused at kilometre 32 to tie the knot against the picture-perfect backdrop of English Bay. On May 6, look for the happy couple as they celebrate their anniversary by doing the marathon again, this time with their moms. It seems the course of true love sometimes does run smooth.