True BC Flavours at Bishop’s

By TIM PAWSEY

Dec. 2018

At Bishop’s, a West Side destination for over 30 years, John Bishop’s namesake room remains the pinnacle of gracious dining. The celebrated chef and author who helped forge BC’s unique regional style serves superbly crafted dishes, such as turnip-and-salmon cake with lobster bisque and caviar; miso-marinated cod with smoked-eggplant-and-mushroom broth; and roast lamb loin with fingerling potatoes, leeks, caper berries and jus. Wines are thoughtfully chosen and well paired. Tranquil and understated, the room is highlighted by local art that suits the mood, while the host’s legendary hospitality is personal, discreet and timeless.

