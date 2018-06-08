Truck Stop Concert Series: Coleman Hell

By CHLOË LAI

Jun. 16, 2018 Want to party with the locals? You’ll find 1,800 of them at Red Truck Beer’s Truck Stop Concert Series. This month, catch headliner and Juno-nominated artist Coleman Hell, creator of the impossibly addictive multi-platinum hit single “2 Heads.” Warming up the crowd for Hell’s latest dance-inciting tracks are Seattle-based Pickwick, self-described as “space soul,” and local rising stars Sam the Astronaut. Don’t miss Aviator Shades, winners of the 2018 Truck Stop Talent Search and cheerful ambassadors of classic rock. Two stages, top-notch tunes, food trucks and craft beer aplenty—this is how Vancouver does summer.