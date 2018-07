By SHERI RADFORD

Jul. 30, 2018 It was way back in 1978 that Toto burst onto the scene with the hit single “Hold the Line.” Their fourth album, the aptly named Toto IV, was released a few years later and featured the two biggest songs of their career: “Africa” and “Rosanna.” Now, the pop superstars are celebrating four decades in the music biz with their 40 Trips Around The Sun tour. Don’t miss the North American leg of the tour, kicking off at The Centre in Vancouver. Rock on.