Toronto-based Beauty Brand Deciem in Vancouver

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Aug. 2018

Tired of run-of-the-mill skincare? It’s time to try something a little, well… abnormal. Toronto-based beauty brand Deciem, aka The Abnormal Beauty Company, has set up shop in Vancouver, bringing the bulk of its 10 sub-brands along. Among them: immensely popular The Ordinary, known for cutting-edge science at teeny-tiny price points—think retinol serums for the price of a latte. Also find Fountain’s sippable supplements, HIF’s haircare and AB Crew’s grooming for men. Now that’s extraordinary.