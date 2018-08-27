  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
August 27th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Toronto-based Beauty Brand Deciem in Vancouver

Toronto-based Beauty Brand Deciem in Vancouver

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
Aug. 2018

Deciem’s Vancouver location

Tired of run-of-the-mill skincare? It’s time to try something a little, well… abnormal. Toronto-based beauty brand Deciem, aka The Abnormal Beauty Company, has set up shop in Vancouver, bringing the bulk of its 10 sub-brands along. Among them: immensely popular The Ordinary, known for cutting-edge science at teeny-tiny price points—think retinol serums for the price of a latte. Also find Fountain’s sippable supplements, HIF’s haircare and AB Crew’s grooming for men. Now that’s extraordinary.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.