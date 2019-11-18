Top Titles for Travellers

Before boarding your next plane, train or automobile, stop by a local bookstore to pick up these entertaining reads.

By SHERI RADFORD

Nov. 2019

British Columbia: A New Historical Atlas by Derek Hayes (Douglas & McIntyre): Hayes is an award-winning historian who uses more than 900 maps and 300 photos and documents to tell the story of Canada’s western frontier, including the gold rush of 1858 and the building of the transcontinental railway. Discover maps by both the early Indigenous inhabitants and the Europeans who arrived much later.

Carpe Fin: A Haida Manga by Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas (Douglas & McIntyre): The acclaimed BC artist is back with a new graphic novel, set in a small coastal community plagued by disasters. Yahgulanaas skilfully fuses Haida art with Japanese comic styles and pop graphics to create something wholly original. His work has appeared in places such as the Vancouver Art Gallery and the Bill Reid Gallery.

O Canada Crosswords #20 by Gwen Sjogren (Nightwood Editions): Attention, cruciverbalists: you’ll be puzzling away for hours with the latest book in this popular series, which features Canadian clues aplenty along with a smorgasbord of word fun and puns. Prove your knowledge of the True North Strong and Free by solving clues about hockey, the Olympics, geography, art, music, magic and more.