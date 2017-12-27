Top Titles for Travellers

By SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2017

Before boarding your next plane, train or automobile, stop by a bookstore to pick up these entertaining reads.

City on Edge: A Rebellious Century of Vancouver Protests, Riots, and Strikes by Kate Bird (Greystone Books): In conjunction with an exhibit of the same name at the Museum of Vancouver (to Feb. 18), this book shows Vancouverites demanding change. Photos from the Vancouver Sun and Province archives depict citizens peacefully protesting injustices, rioting over a Stanley Cup loss, and everything in-between.

Epic Canadiana #2 (Cloudscape Comics): Canada is known as a country of great diversity, so it should come as no surprise that our superheroes are an eclectic assortment, too. This collection includes 17 comics about superheroes of different genders, ethnicities and perspectives: immigrants, First Nations people, a gay-rights activist, a character with autism, and even a bison-riding vigilante. Buy online.

Bolt and Keel: The Wild Adventures of Two Rescued Cats by Kayleen VanderRee and Danielle Gumbley (The Countryman Press): Fearless felines Bolt and Keel have been accompanying their humans on hiking, camping, swimming and climbing trips since they were kittens. The foursome’s popular Instagram feed is now an adorable book filled with photos of their entertaining outdoor adventures on Vancouver Island.

The Hanging Girl by Eileen Cook (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt): What happens when a fake psychic who gives fake tarot card readings gets caught up in a real murder mystery? This young-adult novel by Cook—a Vancouverite with a string of popular books for kids and teens under her belt—keeps readers up way past bedtime, turning pages until the very end. Cook’s dark-and-twisty YA novels have been compared to Gone Girl.

War of the Blink by Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas (Locarno Press): The acclaimed artist is back with another retelling of an ancient Haida tale in graphic-novel form, this time a story about the bravery required to choose peace instead of war. Yahgulanaas skilfully fuses Haida art with Japanese comic styles and pop graphics to create something wholly original. His work has appeared in places such as the Vancouver Art Gallery.

O Canada Crosswords Book 18 by Gwen Sjogren (Nightwood Editions): Attention, cruciverbalists: the latest book in this popular series includes 100 new crosswords with more than 13,000 clues, all designed to keep you puzzling away for hours. Test your knowledge of Canadian trivia, and try not to groan at the punniest of wordplay. Sjogren also introduces Four-Square, a brand-new, brain-teasing puzzle format.