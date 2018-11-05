  • eat
November 5th, 2018
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Photo courtesy Premier Exhibitions, Inc.

To Jan. 11, 2019 On April 14, 1912, the unthinkable happened: the unsinkable ship sank. But the enduring story of the ill-fated ocean liner lives on in Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition. Embark on your journey using a replica boarding pass, which tells the story of a real passenger. Read the bio to see whether the model first- or third-class cabin would have been your lodging. Then peruse the 120 remarkable artifacts recovered from the bottom of the Atlantic, including Canadian currency and a diamond ring. And just try to resist touching the real iceberg on display. Trust us: it’s the trip of a lifetime.

