By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jan. 2018

Extra-special events call for an extra-special skincare routine, and Vichy has just the thing: the Liftactiv Vitamin C Brightening Skin Corrector. This potent radiance-boosting treatment is formulated with 15 percent vitamin C, plus vitamin E and hyaluronic acid. It’s only meant to be used for a 10-day period, three to four times a year—the perfect prep for an event, or to give a dull complexion a boost. Get yours at Shoppers Drug Mart.