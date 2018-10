By SHERI RADFORD

Oct. 2018

Beyoncé said it best: “If you liked it, then you should have put a ring on it.” Gentlemen, don’t miss out on the love of your life—run, don’t walk, to the nearest Tiffany & Co. and select the perfect ring to go in that unmistakable blue box. No woman can resist the stunning new Tiffany True engagement ring, available in either platinum with a colourless diamond (pictured) or 18k yellow gold with a yellow diamond. Queen Bee herself would, no doubt, approve.