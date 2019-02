By SHERI RADFORD

Vancouverites are persnickety about snow, and most have a strong opinion about where it belongs: on the mountains. Fortunately, Grouse (pictured), Seymour and Cypress mountains are all nearby, and a picturesque two-hour drive leads to the winter wonderland of Whistler Blackcomb. The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting plenty of the white stuff in early to mid-January and late February, so pull out your skis, snowboard or snowshoes and get ready to head for the hills!