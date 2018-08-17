TheatreSports Delivers Local Laughs

By SHERI RADFORD

Do you know how to downward dog without spilling your venti decaf soy latte? Do you belong to a drum circle? Have you ever been renovicted? Do you complain about rain but also temperatures above 25 degrees? Do you cycle to work every day in a bike lane wearing gear purchased at MEC? Have you ever been caught in a traffic jam caused by waddling Canada gees, big white film trucks or a 420 protest?

Congratulations, you must be a Vancouverite.

The only known remedy is a healthy dose of self-deprecating laughter. That’s where Vancouver TheatreSports comes in. Their summer show, Avocado Toast – Vancouver Grown, Organic Free-Range Comedy, pokes fun at everything from local fitness trends and Carly Rae Jepsen to Car2Go and hiking the Grouse Grind. It runs until Sep. 1, 2018, at the Improv Centre.