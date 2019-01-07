The Sweetest Resolution: Chocolates in Vancouver

This year, we resolve to eat better…chocolate

By CHLOË LAI

Jan. 2018

The science is in: eating chocolate lowers cholesterol and reduces age-related memory loss—hey, we’re not getting any younger. Plus, it releases endorphins that make us feel like we’re falling in love. West Coasters are big on wellness (and love!), so we take these sweets seriously. Vancouver’s cacao connoisseurs craft the finest melt-in-your-mouth magic this side of Willy Wonka’s factory. Ask your chocolatier if these chocolates are right for you. Clockwise from top left: Crave-worthy cocktail chocolates from Beta5. Gourmet ganache-filled chocolate bars from Mink. Mini milk chocolate hedgehogs with creamy hazelnut filling from Purdys. Chic chocolates and truffles from Thomas Haas. Solid dark chocolate medallions with Haida designs, from Chocolate Arts. Beautifully bite-sized chocolate bonbons from Thierry.