The Sauce Pasta Cafe: Gourmet on the Go Jill Von Sprecken

Apr. 2019

The answer to every pastavore’s prayers can be found at The Sauce Pasta Cafe. This tempting gourmet spot serves up dishes just like Nonna used to make—if your Nonna let you mix-and-match your noodles and sauce, that is. Choose from marinara, meat sauce, creamy wild mushroom and more, all made fresh in-house daily, and then pair with your preferred pasta. The best part? It’s meant to be taken out, for enjoying at nearby English Bay, Stanley Park or Coal Harbour. A scrumptious meal in a spectacular setting—no wicker basket required.