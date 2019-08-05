  • eat
August 5th, 2019
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > The Really Gay History Tour

The Really Gay History Tour

By SHERI RADFORD

The Really Gay History Tour led by Glenn Tkach

To Nov. 2019 It’s hard to miss Glenn Tkach. Dressed head to toe in pink, he leads groups around downtown and the West End on The Really Gay History Tour. He tells the wild history of Vancouver’s LGBTQ2+ community, from outrageous drag queens to the gayest beer parlour in town. The tour celebrates gay pride but doesn’t shy away from Vancouver’s less-than-perfect past, including police raids and bookstore bombings. Forbidden Vancouver runs the tour on Sundays until Nov., plus every day during Pride (to Aug. 7).

