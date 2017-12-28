  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
December 28th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > The Polygon Gallery: Inaugural Exhibit

The Polygon Gallery: Inaugural Exhibit

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

“Untitled [Grain Terminal]” by Greg Girard. (Photo courtesy the artist, Monte Clark Gallery and the collection of Roger Holland)

To Apr. 29, 2017 After 40 years and 300 exhibits, Presentation House Gallery has a new look. And not just a simple makeover—a complete overhaul. Its successor, the recently opened The Polygon Gallery, is beautiful on the outside, but it’s what’s inside that counts: a curated collection of photography and media art. In fact, it’s Western Canada’s largest photography-focused gallery, and the inaugural exhibit N. Vancouver features works by famed shutterbugs like Fred Herzog, Greg Girard (“Untitled [Grain Terminal],” pictured) and others. It’s truly a thing of beauty.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.