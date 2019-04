By CHLOË LAI

To Apr. 28, 2019 Dust is everywhere, but it often goes unnoticed. Not so in The Polygon Gallery’s latest exhibit. This striking collection of visual works from the past hundred years—including photographs by visionaries such as John Divola and Marcel Duchamp—zeroes in on the ubiquitous particles, using them to highlight larger themes such as the passage of time or the devastation of war. Get swept away at A Handful of Dust: From the Cosmic to the Domestic.