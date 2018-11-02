The Greatest Gift: Seasonal Shopping

By CHLOË LAI

Nov. 7 to Dec. 24, 2018 It may be too early to hear sleigh bells ring, but it’s never too early to start whittling away at your shopping list. Make spirits bright with locally crafted treasures from one of the many studios and shops on Granville Island, or fill stockings with offerings from more than 300 Canadian artisans at the Circle Craft Christmas Market (Nov. 7 to 11). Nostalgic merrymakers love Christmas at Hycroft (Nov. 15 to 18), where festive vendors fill every nook and cranny of an Edwardian mansion decked out in traditional finery, and revel in the open-air magic of the German-themed Vancouver Christmas Market (Nov. 21 to Dec. 24). An exemption from the panic of last-minute shopping? That’s the greatest gift of all.