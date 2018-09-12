  • eat
September 12th, 2018
Hilariously Offensive: The Book of Mormon at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre

By SHERI RADFORD

Photo by Julieta Cervantes

Sep. 25 to 30, 2018 If you’re looking for a wholesome musical to entertain the entire family, everyone from your five-year-old niece to your easily upset auntie, then this is definitely not the show to choose. If, on the other hand, it’s cheekily adult satire you seek, then don’t miss The Book of Mormon. Trey Parker and Matt Stone of South Park fame teamed up with Robert Lopez, co-creator of Avenue Q, to write this Tony Award–winning musical about two mismatched missionaries sent to preach in Uganda. It’s guaranteed to amuse and offend in equal measure.

