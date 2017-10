By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Dec. 3, 2017 It’s the thought that counts at Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery. The gallery features The Beautiful Brain: The Drawings of Santiago Ramón y Cajal, an exhibit of works by the Nobel Prize–winning Spanish neuroscientist, who is famed for discovering neuron cells. Learn how the brain works in 80 of Ramón y Cajal’s thought-provoking medical illustrations, alongside neuroscience imagery by contemporary scientists (“Brainbow,” pictured). Brilliant and beautiful.