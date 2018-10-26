Tasteful Flight at Nightingale

By TIM PAWSEY

Oct. 2018

Close to the Vancouver Convention Centre, Nightingale calls from the towering surrounds of the former University Club. This lively but laid-back spot brims with pan-Canadian flair. Top tastes roam from seared albacore tuna with artichoke salsa verde to bourbon-glazed pork belly with roasted peaches and pistachios. A host of share plates includes a creative pizza list—try the smoked prosciutto, gorgonzola, walnut, arugula and aged balsamic—while smart cocktails, craft brews and the best of BC wines are the order of the day.