October 26th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Tasteful Flight at Nightingale

Tasteful Flight at Nightingale

By TIM PAWSEY
Oct. 2018

Nightingale’s high ceilings and aviary-themed decor are a convivial setting for tapas with a West Coast twist

Close to the Vancouver Convention Centre, Nightingale calls from the towering surrounds of the former University Club. This lively but laid-back spot brims with pan-Canadian flair. Top tastes roam from seared albacore tuna with artichoke salsa verde to bourbon-glazed pork belly with roasted peaches and pistachios. A host of share plates includes a creative pizza list—try the smoked prosciutto, gorgonzola, walnut, arugula and aged balsamic—while smart cocktails, craft brews and the best of BC wines are the order of the day.

