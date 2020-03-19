By SHERI RADFORD

Mar. 2020

To say that Freebird specializes in Taiwanese roast chicken is an understatement. Their chicken is rubbed with salt, hung to dry, then slow-roasted to perfection. Ordering it is a no-brainer—the only challenging part is deciding whether to have it on rice, salad, roti flatbread or a croissant sandwich. You can even order a whole chicken to take with you. The man behind the magic is chef Angus An, also the mastermind who created Maenam and several other popular local eateries. Wherever he leads, our taste buds are happy to follow—even all the way to Taiwan.