Tapas Time

By TIM PAWSEY

Aug. 2018

Small plates come in all shapes and sizes. However, purists in search of classic styles head to España in the West End, where the focus is very much Spanish. Menu offerings wander from crispy anchovy-stuffed olives, chicken-liver pâté on toast and patatas bravas to grilled chorizo and morcilla (blood sausage), a daily paella and top-tier jamón ibérico de bellota. An excellent sherry selection straddles the entire range of styles, while savvy flights complement the array of specialty charcuterie and Spanish cheeses. For other authentic pintxos purveyors, head to Gastown’s The Sardine Can, Main Street’s Bodega or Cabrito, a bustling haunt on Commercial Drive.

