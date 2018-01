By SHERI RADFORD

Jan. 2018

If you’re seeking a versatile bag, with clean lines, that is built to last for decades, look no further than Taikan. The Vancouver brand focuses on simple but timeless designs for all of its durable backpacks, duffels and tote bags. Consider it a luxury brand without a high-end price tag. Roden Gray, Gravitypope and Livestock carry select pieces, or shop the entire collection online.