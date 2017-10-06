  • eat
October 6th, 2017
Tacofino Oasis: Bliss in the Business District

Tacofino Oasis: Bliss in the Business District

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Take your taste buds on a tasty stay-cation at Tacofino Oasis. (Photo by Amy Ho)

For many, paradise is only a burrito away. If that’s your idea of nirvana, make your way to the city’s latest Baja-inspired outpost: Tacofino Oasis. It’s the fourth location in the family of Mexican-meets-West-Coast eateries, which hail from humble food-truck beginnings. This resort-inspired spot features a menu of unique offerings, including duck carnitas, pork belly burritos, crispy octopus and upside-down cheesecake. For those on the run, there are grab-and-go burritos, too. And of course, no watering hole is complete without craft beer and cocktails. Paradise, found.

