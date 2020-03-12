  • eat
March 12th, 2020
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Sweet Treats at Temper Chocolate & Pastry

Sweet Treats at Temper Chocolate & Pastry

By SHERI RADFORD

Mar. 2020

In the spring, a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of…chocolate. That’s the case in West Vancouver, anyway, where Temper Chocolate & Pastry tempts with dark chocolate bars, milk chocolate and salted caramel cake, and chocolate-covered lemon peels. Not a chocoholic? Try the lemon tarts, candied ginger, or hazelnut toffee. And give the Easter Bunny a hand by picking up some sweet seasonal creations. No one will judge you if you buy an extra one (or several) for yourself.

