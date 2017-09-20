Sustainable Eats on Main Street

By TIM PAWSEY

Burdock & Co. chef Andrea Carlson (who found her calling at Bishop’s) enjoys a well-earned rep for regional plates that appeal to both carnivorous and vegetarian tastes. For example, weekend brunch sports wide-ranging local ingredients such as pork-and-fennel-ragout fettuccini, or smoked salmon served on house-made sourdough and topped with poached eggs. Complementing the organic menu is the city’s best selection of BC and naturalist wines.

