Super Fun Stocking Stuffers

Give Santa a helping hand with these quirky gifts
By SHERI RADFORD
Dec. 2018
Pocket-sized flask by Indigo
The 2019 Vancouver Police Dog Calendar, which raises money for charity, at the Vancouver Police Museum and online
Macaron measuring tape by Nappa Dori, at Holt Renfrew
Canadian bacon air freshener by Main and Local, also available at Make
Discreet case to carry a single pill on a keychain, by Kikkerland, at The Gallery Store
The ingenious two-in-one Gingerbread Man Sparkle Jar by Lush: solid body butter on the outside, dusting powder on the inside, with zero packaging
Metal camper mug by Beavertails
Ambre d’Or potpourri scented crystals by Bastide, at Holt Renfrew
CBC Standby Socks by Main and Local, also available at Make