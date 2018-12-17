Super Fun Stocking Stuffers

Give Santa a helping hand with these quirky gifts

By SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2018

Pocket-sized flask by Indigo

The 2019 Vancouver Police Dog Calendar, which raises money for charity, at the Vancouver Police Museum and online

Macaron measuring tape by Nappa Dori, at Holt Renfrew

Canadian bacon air freshener by Main and Local, also available at Make

Discreet case to carry a single pill on a keychain, by Kikkerland, at The Gallery Store

The ingenious two-in-one Gingerbread Man Sparkle Jar by Lush: solid body butter on the outside, dusting powder on the inside, with zero packaging

Metal camper mug by Beavertails

Ambre d’Or potpourri scented crystals by Bastide, at Holt Renfrew

CBC Standby Socks by Main and Local, also available at Make