By SHERI RADFORD

Feb. 2018

Most folks know The Yale Saloon as the spot in town to hear country music and ride a mechanical bull. That’s all true, but it’s also a prime destination for Sunday brunch. Sweet Texas toast comes topped with bourbon-soaked berries and whipped cream. Eggs benny can be made with brisket, pulled pork or bacon. Breakfast tacos are stuffed full of eggs, bacon, cheese and salsa verde. Good thing calories consumed while on vacation don’t count.