By CHLOË LAI

Mar. 2020

New season, new outfit, new you.

1 See the world through rose-coloured Harlow sunglasses from Bailey Nelson.

2 Conquer rainy days with Canada Goose’s waterproof Kitsilano jacket.

3 Dance through the streets in brightly coloured Inni flats from Club Monaco.

4 Save the world in an eco-friendly Tencel dress from Ever New.

5 Keep calm and level up your carry-on with Love and Lore’s vegan leather Kensington tote, at Indigo.