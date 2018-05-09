Stars on Ice Skates Into Vancouver

By CHLOË LAI

May 17, 2018 Summer’s nearly here but Vancouver is as cool as ever, thanks to Investors Group Stars on Ice presented by Lindt. This national tour features a star-studded cast of Canada’s most-decorated figure skaters, including three-time world champion Elvis Stojko. It’s also the perfect opportunity to gaze adoringly at Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir (pictured), whose steamy ice dance routine won the gold medal at the 2018 Olympics just a few months ago—and melted hearts across the country. Feel the magic in person at Rogers Arena.