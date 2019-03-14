Spring into Shopping Mode

‘Tis the season for a spring shopping spree

By SHERI RADFORD

Mar. 2019

Keep that little bouncing bundle of joy dry from April showers with a High Performance Rain Cover for your Bugaboo stroller. At West Coast Kids.

Concoct your own perfect blend with the Tea Apothecary Kit from DavidsTea. Choose one of the four wellness teas, mix with one of the four booster ingredients, then sip your way to health and tranquillity.

Twice as nice: the Atom SL Hoody by Arc’teryx does double duty as a lightweight layering piece in cooler weather and a standalone jacket on warmer days.

Handcrafted from 14K gold on sterling silver, the hummingbird talisman from Pyrrha symbolizes lightness and joy. Find Pyrrha jewellery at Blue Ruby or online at www.pyrrha.com.

Chloë Angus has long been an icon on the local fashion scene. Her cheerful new designs for spring provide welcome pops of colour.

A fun floral backpack by Herschel is just begging to be filled with all the fixings for a picnic in Stanley Park.

Pull on a pair of Original Play Short Rain Boots by Hunter, then give in to temptation and splash through every mud puddle you see. At Little Burgundy.

Tiny tots cultivate their green thumbs with cute-as-a-bug’s-ear gardening gear from Indigo.

Put your best foot forward in new kicks from Native Shoes. Each pair is vegan and lightweight, too.

All-natural mists by Woodlot contain floral hydrosols, botanical extracts and essential oils. To achieve botanical bliss, spray one on a pillow or into the air, then breathe deeply and relax. At Walrus.

Spring styles by Ted Baker London are sweet and sassy at the same time.