By TIM PAWSEY

Nov. 2017

Always appealing, Banana Leaf celebrates the Malaysian Straits, that unique culinary crossroads of Portuguese, Indonesian, Thai, Indian and Chinese influences. Roaming from lettuce wraps and Singapore chilli whole crab to sambal green beans and caramelized-ginger black cod, the fare is immensely varied at these welcoming, vibrant rooms. Don’t miss the well-priced seven- or eight-course tasting menus with optional BC wine pairings.