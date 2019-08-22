Simons’ Beehives at Park Royal

By SHERI RADFORD

Aug. 2019

Everyone’s favourite petite pollinator received a boost recently thanks to Simons. The 179-year-old fashion retailer from Quebec installed beehives on the roof of its Park Royal store, to help combat the worldwide decline of the honeybee population. It’s a sweet deal for honeybees and humans alike: the bees get new homes, while the humans can purchase the honey in Simons stores across the country starting this autumn. Consider it the beginning of a bee-autiful partnership.